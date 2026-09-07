Indian traveler Arunima, walking alone in Afghanistan, was stopped by locals and questioned by Taliban members, but received a warm welcome once she revealed she was from India.

An unusual encounter in Afghanistan has gone viral after Indian traveler Arunima was stopped by locals and questioned by a man allegedly linked to the Taliban while walking toward Kabul.

According to her account, Arunima was asked where she was headed. When she replied “Kabul,” the man pressed further, asking how she planned to go. Her response, “on foot,” drew suspicion. He then demanded to see her passport.

Arunima handed over her passport, which the man examined repeatedly. A crowd soon gathered, with people asking what language she understood. During the exchange, a boy on a bicycle asked her about her hotel. When she said she was walking to Kabul instead of staying at a hotel, he asked which country she was from.

Arunima initially said Tajikistan but later revealed she was Indian. On hearing “India,” one man immediately said, “Welcome to Afghanistan.”

Questions Over Her Mode Of Travel

Locals asked why she was walking instead of traveling by vehicle. Arunima explained that she was journeying across the world on foot, a method she has followed for years. She described herself as a hitchhiking traveler, exploring countries without conventional transport.

Her post caption noted that she was repeatedly stopped and questioned during her travels in Afghanistan. In subtitles, she even wrote that “Taliban detained her,” though observers suggested this may have been phrased to attract views.

Arunima has been traveling for six years, visiting nearly all Indian states and countries including Sri Lanka, UAE, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Oman. She continues to share moments from her journey online, including her current stay in Afghanistan.

Viewers commented that revealing her Indian origin helped her avoid further trouble. One user wrote that in Afghanistan, saying “India” ensures locals do not demand visas or documents. Another said the incident reflected the special bond between India and Afghanistan.