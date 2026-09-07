An Indian software engineer in the US, Priyancka Jaiin, shared her substantial earnings from her side business as a henna artist. She revealed she charges $100 per hour and can earn nearly Rs 1 lakh from a 10-hour appointment, also noting the greater respect for artists in the US compared to India.

“How much can a henna artist earn in the US?" an Indian woman living in the United States asked, before answering the question herself. In Indian culture, mehendi is an essential component of weddings and other celebratory occasions, and individuals hire artisans to apply it on their hands. While in India, henna artists do not earn much, the woman shared that it has evolved into a side business that brings in a sizeable additional income.

Priyancka Jaiin, a software engineer by trade, disclosed in an Instagram video that she charges $100 (about Rs 9,500) per hour for henna treatments and may earn almost Rs 1 lakh from a 10-hour appointment. "In addition, I frequently receive a tip of up to 20%," she continued.

She revealed that taking on bridal or wedding bookings greatly increases her profits. She did, however, note that the increased income is accompanied with the higher expense of living in the United States. Additionally, she made it clear that mehndi is not her main source of income. “I am a full-time software engineer, my main earning comes from my salary. Henna is my hobby business and my passion. That’s why the earnings from it is an extra income for me," she said.

However, she finds the side gig appealing for reasons other than financial gain. She claimed that one of the most significant changes she saw after relocating to the US was how people see artists and their creations. According to her, mehndi artists in India frequently do not get the same level of professional acclaim. However, she believes that she is appreciated and regarded like an artist in the United States.

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How Did Social Media React?

Since then, her remarks have garnered attention on social media, where people are debating the earning potential of mehndi artists overseas and contrasting it with prices that are usually paid in India. Additionally, several made jokes about moving to the US as artists in order to earn more money.

“Woww but yaha India me to 300/500 hi milta hai. Main bhi mehendi artist hun," said a user.

“Yahan pr to full bridal mehndi ka 1000 bhi dene me problem aati h logo ko," another henna artist shared.

Meanwhile, someone said, “I think they respect every profession and artist."

“Mere ko America jana hai," an individual jokingly wrote.