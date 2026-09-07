Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has produced its 400th AH-64E Apache helicopter fuselage in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has partnered with a US joint venture to co-produce Javelin missiles in India.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), has rolled out its 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter from its 52,000-square-metre facility in Hyderabad. The fuselages are manufactured in India and integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including to the US Army and the six Apaches delivered to the Indian Army in 2025. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters.

Established in 2016, TBAL employs more thanA 750 engineers and technicians who use advanced robotics, automation and aerospace manufacturing technologies to produce fuselage aerostructures for the Apache helicopter. The manufacturing capability highlights the integration of India's aerospace ecosystem into global defence supply chains.

TASL to Co-produce Javelin Missiles in India

Last week, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, covers the co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) missile within the country, according to a joint press release issued by the entities.

The selection of Tata Advanced Systems Limited as the prime partner for future in-country co-production follows an evaluation of multiple firms based on capability and technical expertise. Under the agreement, both parties plan to explore setting up a dedicated final assembly and integration facility, alongside component manufacturing capabilities in India, to serve future production demands and support regional stability across the Indo-Pacific.

Indo-US Supply Chain Integration

The co-production initiative links American supply chains with Indian assembly lines. Multiyear manufacturing of sub-assembly kits will occur at Lockheed Martin's Troy facility in Alabama, while guidance electronics units will originate from Raytheon's Tucson facility in Arizona. These components will then be shipped to India for final assembly and integration, creating local high-tech jobs while sustaining manufacturing positions in the United States. (ANI)