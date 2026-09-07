A teacher’s Day video has touched social media users after students gifted their teacher simple presents, including milk, sponge gourd, lemons, pens and handmade cards. What moved viewers most was the teacher touching each gift to his forehead while accepting it. Many praised the gesture, saying the celebration reflected affection and gratitude.

A teacher’s Day celebration at a school in Rajasthan has won hearts online for all the right reasons. Instead of expensive presents, students gifted their teacher simple things from their homes, including a milk bottle, sponge gourd, lemons, pens and handmade cards made from pages of their school notebooks. The teacher shared the video on social media with an emotional caption in Hindi, saying that the respect and love shown by his students made him feel as though God himself had come to spread happiness on Earth.

From vegetables to handmade cards

The video shows students presenting their Teacher’s Day gifts one by one. The presents are strikingly simple, with several appearing to be everyday household items rather than something bought specially for the occasion.

Among the gifts were a bottle of milk, sponge gourd, some lemons and pens. Students also made cards using sheets from their school notebooks, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

For many viewers, however, it was the teacher’s reaction to the gifts that made the video particularly touching.

Teacher touches every gift to his forehead

As his students handed him their presents, the teacher was seen touching each one to his forehead before accepting it.

The gesture was widely interpreted by viewers as a sign of gratitude, affection and respect for the children and their families. Rather than focusing on the monetary value of the presents, the teacher appeared to value the feelings behind them.

The simple exchange struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said the video captured the special bond between a teacher and his students.

'These are not things, they are love'

The comments section was filled with praise for both the students and their teacher.

One user recalled taking homemade items to their own teacher, writing that the video had brought back memories of an earlier time.

Another praised the teacher for placing the gifts respectfully against his forehead, saying the gesture showed that he was truly a good teacher.

Some viewers suggested that the teacher may have asked his students not to buy anything and instead bring whatever was available at home. They described the idea as a thoughtful way of celebrating Teacher’s Day without putting financial pressure on families.

Several users highlighted the children’s background, with one comment noting that they were children of poor farmers and had offered what they could with respect and affection.

“Organic gifts” and “Better than materialistic gifts” were among the reactions from viewers who appreciated the simplicity of the presents.

For others, the video served as a reminder that a meaningful gift does not have to be expensive. In this case, a few everyday items and handmade cards became a heartfelt expression of gratitude between students and their teacher.