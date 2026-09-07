Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao and other party workers were detained in Hyderabad during a protest outside the Assembly over pending student fee reimbursements. Protests were also held by AAP and BRS against the Congress government.

BJP Protests Over Student Dues

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao was detained by Hyderabad Police on Monday during a protest outside the State Assembly over pending fee reimbursements and scholarship dues, alleging that the state government has to pay Rs 40 lakh to students.

Rao, along with other BJP leaders and workers, was detained as party workers attempted to lay siege to the Assembly premises, demanding the immediate release of pending tuition fee reimbursements for students. The protesters raised slogans against the Congress-led Telangana government.

Speaking to reporters, Ramchander Rao said, "The Telangana State government is not releasing the pending fee reimbursements. It has to pay Rs 40 lakh to students. We condemn the government's behaviour towards students."

Police detained several BJP leaders following the protest and shifted them to local police stations. The BJP has accused the Telangana government of neglecting the financial difficulties faced by students and educational institutions due to delays in reimbursement payments. The party demanded that the government clear the pending dues and ensure that students do not face difficulties in pursuing their education.

The protest took place amid heightened political activity around the Telangana Assembly, where the session commenced on Monday.

Opposition Protests Continue

AAP Demands Separate Home Minister

Meanwhile, Telangana Aam Aadmi Party workers also attempted to lay siege to the Assembly, demanding a separate Home Minister to address law-and-order concerns and crimes against women. Police detained the AAP workers and shifted them to local police stations.

BRS Protests '1,000 Days of Failure'

The Assembly premises witnessed another protest by the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party MLAs were detained after they were stopped from entering the Assembly wearing black T-shirts as a mark of protest against the Congress government.

BRS leaders had earlier staged a protest at Gunpark against what they described as the Congress government's failure during its 1,000 days in office. Their black T-shirts carried slogans including "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1,000 days of rule are a failure."

KTR alleged that the Congress came to power by making 420 promises and assuring voters that they would be implemented within 100 days.

"Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days. These promises were even given in writing on bond paper. They said the promises would be implemented within 100 days, but even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far," KTR said.

He said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had directed party leaders to raise questions over the implementation of the government's promises during the Assembly session.

The protests by the BJP, AAP and BRS have added to the political tensions surrounding the ongoing Assembly session, with opposition parties pressing the Congress government on student issues, law and order and unfulfilled electoral guarantees. (ANI)