Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said the flood situation is concerning but will improve in 2-3 days. He noted the Ganga's water level has dropped by 17-18 cm and officials are monitoring the situation, with relief efforts underway for affected people.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said the flood situation in the state remains concerning, but the water level of the Ganga has receded by approximately 17-18 centimetres and the situation is expected to improve over the next two to three days.

CM Choudhary told ANI that the officials are continuously monitoring the situation, and about 1.5 million units of water are being released daily at Farakka barrage. "The situation is concerning. Water levels are steadily dropping; the Ganga's water level has receded by approximately 17–18 centimetres, and officials are continuously monitoring the situation. About 1.5 million units of water are being released daily at Farakka. I believe the situation will improve over the next 2–3 days, bringing relief to everyone. Amidst this disaster, the government is making continuous efforts to ensure everyone receives the necessary facilities," he said.

He added, "This is a disaster. In this difficult time, cooperation from all people is being received. The state government has deployed all teams here. Food is being continuously provided to the people. All arrangements are being ensured here."

The Chief Minister also said arrangements were being made for the education of children from affected families and that the investigation process was underway. "Arrangements for the education of the children of as many people as are coming are being made," he added.

High alert issued for downstream districts

Meanwhile, on Sunday, following the rise in the water level of the Ganga River and the breaching of the Highest Flood Level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Bihar government had issued instructions for special vigilance across five downstream districts as floodwaters were expected to move further downstream over the next one to three days.

According to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the pressure of the water flow was expected to shift downstream over the next one to three days, impacting Hathidah and subsequent downstream gauge stations, where water levels could also surpass previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) marks.

Concerned officials and field staff across the region were directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the rising water levels as the situation developed.

Additionally, instructions had been issued to ensure regular monitoring of river water levels, embankments, vulnerable sites, and low-lying areas, with directions to implement precautionary measures in advance as required.

All concerned departmental and field engineers had been instructed to keep all flood-control resources and machinery in a complete state of readiness.

Citizens living in affected and vulnerable areas have been advised to avoid going near the river unnecessarily and remain alert and safe.

Local administrations had also been directed to strictly monitor boat operations, prevent overloading, and keep the general public continuously informed about the flood situation and safety measures. (ANI)