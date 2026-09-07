BRS accused Telangana police of dragging MLA Sabeeta Indrareddy by her hair during a protest. The party shared a video, questioning the Congress govt's respect for women. The protest was against the govt's completion of 1000 days in office.

BRS Alleges Police Brutality on Woman MLA

BRS on Monday alleged that police dragged party MLA and former minister Sabeeta Indrareddy by her hair during a protest outside the Telangana Assembly, questioning whether such treatment reflected the "respect" being given to women by the Congress government.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) shared a video on X that purportedly showed police personnel removing Sabeeta Indrareddy from the protest site. The party alleged that she was dragged by her hair during the confrontation with police.

In its post on X, the BRS said, "Police's inhuman behavior towards former minister and MLA Sabeeta Indrareddy at the assembly! Police dragging her away brutally by her hair without even considering that she is a woman MLA! Is this the respect the Congress government gives to women?"

Leaders Detained During Protest Against Congress Govt

The allegation came amid a protest by BRS legislators outside the Telangana Assembly on Monday against the Congress government's 1,000 days in office.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party MLAs were detained by police after they were stopped from entering the Assembly premises while wearing black T-shirts as a mark of protest.

Tensions escalated at the Assembly gate as BRS legislators argued with security personnel over being denied entry. Police subsequently detained several BRS leaders and shifted them to local police stations.

The protest also caused traffic disruption outside the Assembly, with a traffic jam reportedly lasting around 30 to 40 minutes as party workers and police personnel gathered at the spot.

KTR Slams Govt Over 'False Promises'

Earlier, KTR and other BRS leaders had staged a protest at Gunpark, wearing black T-shirts carrying slogans including "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1,000 days of rule are a failure."

KTR accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises and alleged that the party had made 420 promises with an assurance that they would be implemented within 100 days.

"Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days. These promises were even given in writing on bond paper. They said the promises would be implemented within 100 days, but even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far," KTR said.

He said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had directed party leaders to raise questions over the implementation of the government's promises during the Assembly session.

"That is why KCR directed us to expose the Congress during today's Assembly sessions. He instructed us to question the government on the implementation of its promises for the people," KTR said.

The Congress government completed 1,000 days in office on September 1, following which the BRS has launched a series of protests targeting the ruling party.