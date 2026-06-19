A wanted criminal with a Rs 50,000 reward, identified as Shyam, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Hapur. The incident occurred after a chase when Shyam opened fire on the police, who fired back in self-defence.

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter with police in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, early Friday morning.

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The incident occurred after a high-speed pursuit that ended in a confrontation on Bulandshahr Road. Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh provided details on the operation, noting that the incident began during a routine patrol.

The Police Encounter

Around 12:30 AM, police personnel at a checkpoint on Bulandshahr Road signalled a motorcyclist to stop. The individual, later identified as Shyam, a resident of Surajpur, attempted to evade the police, prompting a chase.

The suspect veered toward Sadiqpur village in an attempt to escape, but he was eventually boxed in by two separate police teams coordinating the pursuit.

According to the SP, when the suspect realised he was cornered, he opened fire on the police officers. The police returned fire in self-defence, leaving the suspect critically injured.

Outcome: Shyam was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by medical staff.

"During a police checkpoint on Bulandshahr Road around 12.30 AM, a suspicious motorcyclist attempted to evade the police, leading to a chase. The suspect turned towards Sadiqpur village on Bulandshahr Road, with the police in pursuit... As the suspect felt cornered between two police teams, he attacked the police, who fired in self-defence, critically injuring him... He was declared dead at the hospital"

Suspect's Criminal History

The Hapur police identified the deceased as a repeat offender with a significant criminal record. He was a prime suspect in a robbery case reported on the 1st of the month and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his capture. Authorities also confirmed he was involved in at least one prior robbery case.

"The suspect, Shyam from Surajpur, was wanted for a robbery incident on June 1 and had a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, with a prior robbery case against him", SP Singh added.

Investigation Underway

The scene of the encounter was cordoned off, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were dispatched to collect evidence. Legal proceedings are currently underway as the police continue their investigation into the encounter and the suspect's criminal activities.

"FSL teams are at the scene, and legal proceedings are underway...", SP Singh added. (ANI)