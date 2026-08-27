Vice President C P Radhakrishnan launched Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari's book, 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Ka Modi Yug'. He lauded the book for documenting Bharat's journey and connecting modern governance with the ideals of national thinkers.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, on Thursday, released the book 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Ka Modi Yug', authored by Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Describing the title 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Ka Modi Yug' as carrying a powerful and inspiring message, Radhakrishnan said that resolve is not merely a wish but a firm determination backed by dedication, hard work and discipline, a press release said.

He said the book traces Bharat's journey over the past twelve years, covering administrative achievements as well as an ideological renaissance, and presents this journey in the context of the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan released Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ghanshyam Tiwari’s book ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi Ka Modi Yug’ at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. Describing the book as an inspiring account of Bharat’s journey from resolve to achievement, the Vice President… pic.twitter.com/7PN3JY9ICl — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 27, 2026

Connecting Governance with National Thinkers

The Vice President highlighted the book's effort to connect contemporary governance with the ideas and ideals of great national thinkers, including Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Veer Savarkar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the release said.

As per the press release, the Vice President noted that the author aptly describes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Setu Purush': a bridge between dreams and reality, capturing the link between the sankalp of these thinkers and its realisation in contemporary India.

Embodying 'Rashtra Pratham' and 'Antyodaya'

Recalling the major developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan said the book brings together the spirit of Rashtra Pratham (Nation First), Integral Humanism and Antyodaya.

Radhakrishnan also highlighted national integrity, social and economic justice, women-led development, self-reliant Bharat and transparent governance.

He said the work presents various governance initiatives as an effort to translate enduring national ideas into action and encourages readers to reflect on India's journey and look towards the future with confidence and optimism, the release said.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha MP and author Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, and Pawan Kumar of Prabhat Prakashan were present on the occasion. (ANI)