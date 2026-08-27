A delegation from various Chhath Puja committees met Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma to discuss preparations for Chhath Mahaparv-2026. They submitted a memorandum with suggestions for ghats, cleanliness, safety, and other arrangements.

A delegation of various Chhath Puja committees from Delhi met Delhi Government PWD Minister Parvesh Verma at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday and submitted a memorandum regarding preparations for Chhath Mahaparv-2026. On this occasion, BJP State General Secretary Yogita Singh and BJP leader Brijesh Rai were also present. In the memorandum, the delegation put forward detailed suggestions regarding the successful, safe, clean and well-organised conduct of Chhath Mahaparv. Representatives of various Chhath Puja committees also placed before the Minister the requirements and important issues related to their respective areas.

Key Demands for Chhath Mahaparv

The meeting focused extensively on important issues such as the construction and repair of Chhath ghats, cleanliness, water arrangements, lighting, drinking water, toilets, repair of approach roads, drainage, cleaning of the Yamuna, barricading, security arrangements, availability of boats and divers, as well as flood control and disaster management.

The delegation demanded that effective coordination be established among all concerned departments well before Chhath Mahaparv and that ghat-wise arrangements be completed in a time-bound manner, so that lakhs of devotees and fasting women devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Government Assures Full Support

Minister Parvesh Verma listened carefully to all the demands and suggestions of the delegation and gave positive assurances regarding the necessary arrangements. He assured the delegation that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government will extend all possible cooperation through the concerned departments to ensure necessary arrangements during Chhath Mahaparv, keeping in mind the convenience, safety and smooth movement of devotees.

On this occasion, Vice President Madhav Prasad, Sujit Thakur, Anupam Pandey, Nalin Tripathi, General Secretary Sanjay Tiwari, Jagdamba Singh, Minister Abhay Singh, Neelam Pandey, and Chhath Puja Committee office-bearers Robin Sharma, Ashish Pandey and K. M. Chaubey, among other representatives, were present. (ANI)