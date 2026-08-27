Uttarakhand's Kumaon region is on high alert due to severe floods in Nepal and ongoing rainfall. The Champawat administration is monitoring the Kali-Sharda river, while CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a survey of sensitive glacier lakes in the state.

Kumaon on High Alert Amid Nepal Floods

Due to the severe flash floods in neighbouring Nepal and the continued rainfall, the administration in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region has also been put on high alert. The Champawat district administration is closely monitoring the water level of the Kali-Sharda River, which flows through the Banbasa and Tanakpur areas, according to the Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar.

In view of the flood situation in Nepal and the ongoing rainfall in the hilly regions, surveillance has been intensified at the Sharda Barrage, river ghats and other sensitive riverside areas. Acting on the district administration's directions, police, SDRF and disaster management teams have been put on alert, with continuous monitoring underway in areas along the riverbanks, the Champawat administration confirmed.

Kumar said that continuous rainfall is being recorded in the hilly areas and, in view of the disaster in Nepal, special monitoring of the rivers is being carried out. He said the administration is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation, and all concerned departments have been directed to remain vigilant and maintain close coordination.

"Continuous rainfall is being recorded in the hilly regions and, in view of the disaster in Nepal, special monitoring of the rivers is being carried out," Kumar added. The Champawat administration confirmed that surveillance has been stepped up in border areas, at the Sharda Barrage and along the river ghats in view of the flood situation in Nepal.

CM Orders Survey of Sensitive Glacier Lakes

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, earlier directed Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, to conduct a comprehensive survey and scientific study of sensitive glacier lakes across the state. Regular assessments will be carried out to monitor the condition of the lakes, water levels, changes in their size, the surrounding terrain, and potential risk zones.

To ensure timely warnings in the event of a possible threat, the availability of modern sensors, water-level monitoring equipment, communication systems, and other essential technical resources will be ensured, a release said. The Chief Minister also directed that efforts should not be limited to the installation of early warning systems alone. All necessary safety and risk-mitigation measures should be implemented to reduce the potential impact of disasters arising from glacier lakes. Sensitive areas will be identified and strengthened with safe evacuation routes, mapping of potentially affected zones, robust communication systems, local-level warning mechanisms, and enhanced preparedness for relief and rescue operations.

State Reviews Disaster Preparedness

In this regard, following the Chief Minister's directions, Vice-Chairman of the State Advisory Committee, Disaster Management Department, Vinay Ruhela, and Lt. Col. Raghubir Singh Bhandari (Retd.) reviewed Uttarakhand's preparedness for dealing with such potential disasters in the aftermath of the recent disaster in Nepal. A review meeting was held with all District Magistrates.

The meeting focused particularly on monitoring glacier lakes, river water levels and sensitive locations, as well as reviewing early warning systems, communication networks, rapid response mechanisms during disasters, and resources available at the local level. District Magistrates were directed to ensure regular monitoring of potential risk areas in their respective districts and immediately report any unusual activity to higher authorities, the release said.

Vinod Kumar Suman said that a total of 13 glacier lakes in Uttarakhand have been identified as sensitive. Surveys of four of these lakes have already been completed, while the remaining sensitive lakes will be surveyed and scientifically studied in a phased manner. (ANI)