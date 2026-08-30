Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Greater Noida, calling it 'spine-chilling' and questioning UP's law and order. He alleged corruption in the police and collusion with criminals.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Greater Noida, calling the incident "spine-chilling" and questioning the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP's Law and Order

In a post on X, SP Chief said, "The case of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old innocent girl from the minority community in Greater Noida is spine-chilling. It has instilled fear in the parents of every daughter across the entire state regarding the safety of their little girls. The question is, how has the law and order situation in the state become so lax that criminals no longer fear those in power? The answer to this question lies in the fact that the way crimes by people from the same community in power are being suppressed and concealed is emboldening other criminals as well."

He further alleged that corruption had affected the functioning of the police and accused some officers of colluding with criminals. "The BJP has expanded the scope of its corruption to such an extent that it has forced the police to become complicit too, and taking advantage of this, some corrupt police officers are colluding with criminals to shelter their sins. Utterly condemnable! Justice must be done!!!" Yadav added.

Details of the Crime and Police Action

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered in Greater Noida's Haldoni village after she went missing from home on August 28. Police recovered her body stuffed in a sack and arrested a suspect after tracing CCTV footage and other leads. The accused, identified as Balraj, was later killed in a police encounter, officials said.

The incident came to light after the girl's family filed a complaint on Friday, August 28, reporting that she had gone missing from home without informing anyone. Police registered an FIR and launched a search operation. (ANI)