Viral video shows shirtless man dancing on government vehicle in Noida; police take action (WATCH)

The man atop the car can be seen spilling liquid, apparently from a beer bottle, onto his friends below. Others in the group are seen lifting a man on their shoulders, with loud music and sirens, typically used in government vehicles, playing in the background. A cake is also visible on the bonnet of the vehicle.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a shirtless man dancing on top of a vehicle marked with a "Bharat Sarkar" (Government of India) sticker on a road in Noida. In the footage, about 10-15 men can be seen dancing in the middle of the street, with three vehicles parked around them.

The video, posted on X, drew sharp reactions. "Hooliganism is being created by openly drinking alcohol on the streets of Noida. 'Bharat Sarkar' is written on the vehicle. Ask these people which government department they work in," the user who posted the video commented.

In response, the police confirmed that a case has been registered and the vehicle has been seized. "The process of arresting the people involved in the video is underway. Legal action will be ensured soon," the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said.

