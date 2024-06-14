Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Darshan Thoogudeepa murder probe: Cops recover iron rods, ropes used to kill Renukaswamy

    Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife, Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy in Bengaluru.

    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Karnataka Police have recovered crucial evidence in the murder case of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old man who allegedly made derogatory comments against Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife Pavithra Gowda, sources revealed.

    Key pieces of evidence recovered include:

    Wooden clubs and iron rods used to assault Renukaswamy.
    CCTV footage showing the accused transporting Renukaswamy to the murder location.
    A rope used to tie up Renukaswamy.
    Mobile location data of the accused at the time of the murder.
    The car allegedly used to abduct Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.
    CCTV footage of the assault site.
    The car used to transport Renukaswamy's body.
    Statements from the accused.
    Water and liquor bottles used by the accused.
    Clothes worn by Renukaswamy, which have been sent for forensic analysis.
    Call detail records of the accused.
    WhatsApp chats and call details of Darshan and his associates.
    Call records showing the accused contacting a sub-inspector.
    CCTV footage of the car after disposing of Renukaswamy's body.
    Details of Rs 30 lakh allegedly given by Darshan to the accused.

    Reports revealed that the Karnataka Police are expected to receive Renukaswamy's postmortem report on Friday. This report will provide critical information regarding the cause of death and whether the accused forced Renukaswamy to consume alcohol before the assault.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
