    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know

    The transport department reaffirmed its guidelines from February, which prohibit the parking of overage vehicles in public areas, including spaces just outside residences. Such spaces are considered public places under these rules.

    In a public notice issued on Thursday (June 20), the Delhi government has said that overage vehicles must be parked in private spaces or scrapped. Vehicles found parked in public areas in violation of these guidelines may be impounded.

    "Owners should keep such vehicles in private parking spaces they own, not in shared parking areas, even if they are part of a residential complex. A parking space allotted within a residential complex is considered private," the notice stated.

    The Delhi government has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles. Owners of these vehicles have the option to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move the vehicle out of Delhi within one year of its expiry date. However, no NOC will be issued after one year from the vehicle's expiry.

    Alternatively, owners can scrap their vehicles through the Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application at 'https://vscrap.parivahan.gov.in/' at any nearby registered vehicle scrapping facility.

    The notice also mentioned that the enforcement wing of the transport department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Traffic Police may impound vehicles parked in public places, even if an NOC has been issued but the vehicle has not been moved out of Delhi within one month of NOC issuance. Offenders may face prosecution under the 'Guidelines for Handling of End of Life Vehicles 2024'.

    In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi, saying that vehicles violating this order would be impounded. Additionally, a 2014 order from the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places.

