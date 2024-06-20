'Someone who has failed 3 times cannot represent students', BJP's jab at Rahul Gandhi over NEET paper leaks

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of compromising the education system, claiming it has been captured by the party’s parent organization. "Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity," Gandhi had said.

In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments regarding NEET and UGC-NET exam cancellations, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Gandhi for his remarks.

"Just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the third time doesn't mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," Poonawalla said. He addressed Gandhi's statement that Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicenters of paper leaks, suggesting that Gandhi's criticisms were politically motivated.

"If you have some issue with an exam, you can point out its shortcomings, but just because you have some personal issues with PM Modi, you make such big allegations against the youth of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," he continued.

Poonawalla asserted that the real epicenter for paper leaks was the Congress-led government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot.

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi also defended the government's stance amid the NEET controversy, attacking Gandhi's approach.

"The government is fully alert and sensitive over the NEET exam. The government is determined and won't let any injustice happen to lakhs of students," Trivedi said. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the leaks. Trivedi accused Gandhi of using the issue for political gain, pointing out that Gandhi remained silent on paper leaks in Rajasthan.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had expressed concerns over repeated paper leaks affecting the youth and criticized the government's handling of the situation. During a press conference at the Delhi AICC Headquarters, he remarked, "It was being said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India."

