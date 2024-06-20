Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Someone who has failed 3 times cannot represent students', BJP's jab at Rahul Gandhi over NEET paper leaks

    Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of compromising the education system, claiming it has been captured by the party’s parent organization. "Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity," Gandhi had said.

    Someone who has failed 3 times cannot represent students', BJP's jab at Rahul Gandhi over paper leaks AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

    In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments regarding NEET and UGC-NET exam cancellations, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Gandhi for his remarks.

    "Just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the third time doesn't mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," Poonawalla said. He addressed Gandhi's statement that Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicenters of paper leaks, suggesting that Gandhi's criticisms were politically motivated.

    Bihar Deputy CM alleges NEET question paper leak kingpin's ties to Tejashwi Yadav's aide (WATCH)

    "If you have some issue with an exam, you can point out its shortcomings, but just because you have some personal issues with PM Modi, you make such big allegations against the youth of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," he continued.

    Poonawalla asserted that the real epicenter for paper leaks was the Congress-led government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot.

    BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi also defended the government's stance amid the NEET controversy, attacking Gandhi's approach.

    "The government is fully alert and sensitive over the NEET exam. The government is determined and won't let any injustice happen to lakhs of students," Trivedi said. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the leaks. Trivedi accused Gandhi of using the issue for political gain, pointing out that Gandhi remained silent on paper leaks in Rajasthan.

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had expressed concerns over repeated paper leaks affecting the youth and criticized the government's handling of the situation. During a press conference at the Delhi AICC Headquarters, he remarked, "It was being said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. But due to some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India."

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know

    Gandhi accused the BJP of compromising the education system, claiming it has been captured by the party’s parent organization. "Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity," Gandhi had said.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 7:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement snt

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know AJR

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know

    Burger King case: CCTV footage shows chilling murder in Delhi, man shot nearly 40 times; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Burger King case: CCTV footage shows chilling murder in Delhi, man shot nearly 40 times; WATCH dramatic video

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024 MV Govindan response anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals AJR

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals

    Recent Stories

    Yoga Day 2024: Groundbreaking study reveals benefits of Yoga Nidra, also practised by PM Modi; read details snt

    Yoga Day 2024: Groundbreaking study reveals benefits of Yoga Nidra, also practised by PM Modi; read details

    OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

    OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement snt

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement

    Rohit Sharma labelled 'certified great' as Afghanistan stars share honest views ahead of IND vs AFG osf

    Rohit Sharma labelled 'certified great' as Afghanistan stars share honest views ahead of IND vs AFG

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know AJR

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon