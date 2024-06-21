Lifestyle

International Yoga Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, significance

International Yoga Day on June 21st celebrates yoga's global impact on well-being. Originating from PM Modi's 2014 UN proposal, 2024's theme is 'Yoga for Self and Society'

Date and Celebration

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st, promoting global well-being through the practice of yoga. The 2024 event marks the 10th anniversary of this celebration

Theme for 2024

The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is 'Yoga for Self and Society,' highlighting the dual benefits of yoga: enhancing personal well-being and contributing to societal harmony

Origins

The idea for International Yoga Day was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 speech at the UN General Assembly, leading to its official designation

UN Resolution

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to observe June 21st as International Yoga Day, recognizing yoga's universal appeal and benefits

Significance of June 21st

June 21st, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolizes growth and a renewed connection with nature, making it a fitting date for celebrating yoga

Global Participation

International Yoga Day sees participation from people worldwide, with large-scale yoga classes, workshops, and cultural events organized to promote holistic health and inner peace

Health Benefits

Yoga is celebrated for its numerous benefits, including improved physical fitness, reduced stress anxiety, enhanced overall well-being, better sleep quality

