    T20 World Cup 2024: SKY, Bumrah and Arshdeep's heroics take India to a 47-run victory over Afghanistan

    Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball as India secured a convincing 47-run win against Afghanistan in their Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

    India secured a convincing 47-run victory against Afghanistan in their Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2024, thanks to standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. The match took place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 20th.

    Team India kicked off their Super 8s campaign with a convincing 47-run victory over Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

    Opting to bat first in favorable batting conditions, Rohit Sharma won the toss. Suryakumar Yadav's brisk 53 off 28 balls rescued India from a top-order collapse, despite Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi taking 3 wickets each, helping India reach 181/8.

    In reply, Afghanistan stumbled early with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 11 off 8 balls before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 2nd over. Bumrah struck again in his second over to remove Hazratullah Zazai, while Axar Patel sent Ibrahim Zadran packing in his first over.

    India's early breakthroughs tilted the game in their favor. Azmatullah Omarzai top-scored with 26 off 20 balls, but Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. The 44-run partnership between Azmatullah and Gulbadin Naib (17 off 21) for the 4th wicket was the highest Afghanistan could manage.

