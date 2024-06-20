Burger King case: CCTV footage shows chilling murder in Delhi, man shot nearly 40 times; WATCH dramatic video

Chilling visuals have emerged of the targeted murder of a 26-year-old man named Aman inside a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The footage reveals the brutal nature of the killing at the popular fast-food joint.

Aman was seated with a woman, who was showing him a picture on her phone. At 9:41 PM, the first shots were fired. Two men sitting behind Aman drew their pistols and shot him in the back.

The gunshots caused panic among the customers, who were seen fleeing the outlet. Aman ran towards the billing counter, pursued by the assailants in orange and white shirts, who shot him multiple times at point-blank range. One of the shooters even climbed onto the counter and fired several shots.

Meanwhile, the woman sitting with Aman remained unfazed by the incident and walked out of the food joint. Within less than a minute, the entire Burger King outlet was empty.

According to the FIR, a total of 38 bullets from three different makes were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast-food outlet on Tuesday night. The presence of different bullets suggests that more than two weapons were used by the shooters.

Aman's body was discovered behind the billing counter, indicating he tried to escape when the attack began. Burger King staff reported that the killers appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Police suspect the murder may have been an act of revenge for a 2020 killing in Haryana, suggesting gang rivalry as the motive. This shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in the capital.

According to reports, the woman who accompanied Aman to Burger King may have lured him there. Police are investigating her role in the crime, noting that she has a criminal record and efforts are underway to locate her. She left the scene with Aman's phone and wallet.

Meanwhile, fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, believed to be currently in Portugal, has claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post. A police officer informed PTI that authorities suspect his involvement. In his post, Himanshu Bhau alleged that Aman was implicated in the murder of "our brother" Shakti Dada, and this killing was an act of revenge. He issued warnings to others connected to the incident, stating their "turn will come soon."

Known for extortion, Himanshu Bhau operates within Delhi and Haryana and is linked to jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. He fled the country in 2022.

