    'Satyameva Jayate': AAP after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in liquor policy case on bond of Rs 1 lakh

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested 48 hours from the court to accept bail bonds, intending to challenge the bail order in a higher court. However, Special Judge Bindu clarified that there is no stay on the bail order.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

    Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday (June 20) granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to a now-scrapped excise policy. Special Judge Niyay Bindu said, "The accused is admitted to bail in the sum of Rs 1 lakh."

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested 48 hours from the court to accept bail bonds, intending to challenge the bail order in a higher court. However, Special Judge Bindu clarified that there is no stay on the bail order.

    The court said that Arvind Kejriwal's counsel could apply for the bail bond tomorrow before the concerned judge.

    Reacting to CM Kejriwal's bail, Delhi minister Atishi took to X and posted "Satyameva Jayate."

    Earlier in the day, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju opposed the bail application, arguing that the ED has substantial documentary evidence linking part of the proceeds of crime to the hotel stay of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor in Goa during the assembly elections.

    The Additional Solicitor General mentioned that the federal agency possessed telephone call records and Call Data Records (CDR) showing that co-accused Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed funds for AAP's campaign during the Goa assembly polls, received Rs 45 crore from various Angadiyas in cash. Singh reportedly used these funds to pay for Kejriwal's hotel stay in Goa.

    Raju further claimed that token numbers recovered from these Angadiyas have direct connections with Kejriwal. "It's not that the ED is conducting an investigation without basis. There is concrete evidence," he asserted.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 8:19 PM IST
