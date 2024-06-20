Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: First pic of Mbappe in protective mask after broken nose goes viral, fans dub him 'Captain France'

    France's national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe, is likely to take the field in a striking red, white, and blue protective mask when Les Bleus face the Netherlands at Euro 2024 on Friday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

    France's national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe, is likely to take the field in a striking red, white, and blue protective mask when Les Bleus face the Netherlands at Euro 2024 on Friday. This decision comes after the star forward suffered a painful broken nose during France's 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday.

    Initially, reports indicated that Mbappe might require surgery, which would have sidelined him for the next two matches. However, in a surprising turn of events, photos surfaced on social media on Thursday showing the 25-year-old participating in training sessions while wearing the specially designed mask, suggesting his readiness to play against the Dutch.

    In a press conference earlier on Thursday, France's head coach Didier Deschamps provided an encouraging update on Mbappe's condition.

    "Everything was going in the right direction yesterday. He was able to go out and do activities like he did this evening, things are moving in the right direction so that he can be available tomorrow," the Frenchman said.

    The protective mask, emblazoned with the French national colors, is designed to safeguard Mbappe's injured nose while allowing him to participate fully in the match. The team's medical staff has been closely monitoring his recovery, ensuring that he remains fit to play without risking further injury.

    Mbappe's presence on the field is a significant boost for France as they prepare to face a strong Netherlands side. His leadership and scoring ability will be crucial for Les Bleus throughout the tournament, and his potential return is expected to bolster the team's chances of advancing further in the competition.

    Fans and teammates alike are eagerly anticipating Mbappe's performance, with hopes that the mask will not hinder his agility or effectiveness on the pitch. The sight of the French captain donning the patriotic mask is likely to inspire his team and fans, symbolizing resilience and determination.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Mbappe's protective mask:

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
