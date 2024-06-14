Major fire breaks out at Kolkata's Acropolis Mall, several fire engines at spot (WATCH)

Fire department officials are currently evacuating people from offices within the mall. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, according to the officials. Several videos have emerged showing people fleeing the mall in panic.

A massive fire broke out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata on Friday (June 14), leaving several people feared trapped inside. Upon receiving an alert, the fire department quickly dispatched at least ten fire tenders to tackle the blaze.

This incident is the second major fire in Kolkata this week. On Tuesday, a massive fire erupted at a restaurant on Park Street, causing chaos in the bustling market area.

Fire tenders swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, and local police and fire brigade officials successfully managed the situation.

