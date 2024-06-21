World Music Day 2024: Know day, theme, history, significance and more

Lifestyle
World Music Day, or Fête de la Musique, on June 21, unites people globally through music. Launched in 1982 by French Minister Jack Lang and composer Maurice Fleuret
The first World Music Day took place on June 21, 1982, coinciding with the summer solstice. It was a success, establishing an annual tradition celebrating music worldwide
Today, World Music Day is celebrated in over 120 countries. The event transcends performance, fostering community and appreciation across diverse ages, backgrounds
Traditionally, the day features numerous live performances in public spaces like parks, streets, where musicians perform for free, reflecting event's spirit of accessibility
In recent years, World Music Day has expanded to digital platforms, allowing virtual concerts and global participation, thus broadening its reach and inclusivity
World Music Day offers a platform for all musical genres, uniting people through the universal language of music and fostering a sense of community and mutual appreciation.
June 21, 2024, will see World Music Day celebrated globally without an official theme, continuing the tradition of uniting people through diverse musical expressions