Bristi Mukherjee, the niece of Mamata Banerjee, was found hanging at her home. She had recently lost her job in the SSC recruitment scam, and this incident has created a huge stir in the area.

In a shocking incident, Bristi Mukherjee, the niece of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has died by alleged suicide. Her body was found hanging at her Rampurhat residence on Tuesday afternoon. Her family says she took her own life.

Sources say Bristi had been battling depression for the last four to five years. Her troubles reportedly started after her name came up in the teacher recruitment scam, which led to her losing her Group-C job. On top of that, she was also going through a divorce. The family believes this combination of pressures led to her taking this extreme step.

Who Was Bristi Mukherjee?

Kusumba village in Rampurhat is where Mamata Banerjee's maternal family lives. Bristi was the daughter of her cousin, Nihar Mukherjee. Nihar was once the Trinamool president for the Rampurhat 1 block. Bristi herself had a Group-C job at a local school.

However, she came under the scanner when the investigation into the recruitment scam began. Documents from the central agency revealed that her OMR sheet for the Group-C exam had 90% irregularities. Her name was linked to getting the job through fraudulent means, and she eventually lost her job after a legal battle.

What Happened on Tuesday?

On Tuesday afternoon, Bristi's body was found hanging with a piece of cloth on the second-floor balcony of her house in Kusumba village. The Rampurhat police were immediately informed. They recovered the body and sent it to Rampurhat Medical College, where doctors declared her dead. The police have now started an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

A Battle with Depression

Family members told reporters that Bristi had been suffering from severe depression for the past four to five years. She was struggling with the pain of losing her job and her ongoing marital issues. In the last few days, she had barely left her room.

"She was in depression and was getting treatment for it. She used to stay alone in her room all day," a relative said. The relative added that Bristi hadn't come out of her room much on the morning of the incident. "She couldn't handle the pressure from losing her job and the divorce case all at once," the relative explained, adding that the real cause still needs a proper investigation.