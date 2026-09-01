CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Khatima’s Nagar Van Oxygen Park and announced a circuit house, stadium, vending zone and other projects while stressing tourism, environmental protection and clean energy.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday has inaugurated the newly constructed Nagar Van Oxygen Park in Khatima, adding yet another green space to this part of the country. The Chief Minister planted saplings at the park and inspected the facilities.

The Chief Minister has also announced many developmental activities in Khatima such as development of park, construction of infrastructural facilities in order to promote tourism and public welfare.

Construction of Circuit House to Promote Tourism in Khatima

As per CM Dhami, it has been planned that a circuit house will be developed in Khatima because it is a very important place from the point of view of tourists and pilgrims who travel via this place to reach Vyas Valley, Panchachuli and Adi Kailash.

As per Chief Minister, with increasing tourism, it becomes essential to develop better accommodation and other facilities. It has been estimated that the circuit house would help in offering better accommodation facility to tourists and pilgrims visiting the area.

Further, the Chief Minister has announced stadium, Kriyashala and vending zone in Khatima. Additionally, it has been decided to expand Nagar Van Oxygen Park and shifting of Forest Range Officer’s office to this park.

Nagar Van Oxygen Park for Cleaner Environment of Khatima

According to Dhami, the Nagar Van Oxygen Park will help people get a cleaner and green environment. He said that it is the duty of all citizens to ensure the upkeep of the park.

Moreover, he ordered officials to ensure that a pink toilet is constructed in the park for women visitors.

CM Dhami Calls for Combating Global Warming

In his speech, Dhami focused on the growing problems due to global warming and climate change. He said that environmental conservation must go hand in hand with development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need to strike a fine balance between development and ecology for generating sustainable employment and livelihood opportunities for the next generation.

EVs and Solar Energy

According to Dhami, the government of Uttarakhand is also encouraging the use of clean energy through programs that include EVs, EV chargers, and solar energy projects. Clean energy is stated to be one of the necessities of the future and efforts are being made in order to improve the required infrastructure.

MP Ajay Bhatt Appreciates the Development Process

While inaugurating the project, MP Ajay Bhatt appreciated the development process being carried out by the government headed by CM Dhami. Ramesh Chandra Joshi, who is the chairman of Khatima municipality, was also thankful for the development of Nagar Van Oxygen Park.

Many elected members, officers and citizens attended the inauguration ceremony.