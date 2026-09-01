Cockroach Janta Party has called off its September 5 protest in Delhi. The decision came after the Centre assured the Supreme Court it would fulfill its promises and the court quashed all FIRs related to recent student protests across the country.

Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday called off the proposed September 5 protest in Delhi after the Centre assured the Supreme Court that it would fulfil all three promises made to the CJP leadership.

Supreme Court Quashes FIRs

Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all FIRs linked to student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Centre stands is committed to all three assurances which were given to CJP leaders after the students' protest.

CJP Welcomes Centre's Move

Cockroach Janata Party's Saurav Das appeared before the Supreme Court and said CJP is withdrawing the call for a march on September 5 in view of the measures taken by the Centre to withdraw the cases against protesters.

Das earlier said CJP had consistently stood by the youth facing the FIRs. "Today we received news that the Delhi Police has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating that they do not wish to pursue the FIRs filed. I believe there are about 13 FIRs in Delhi, which they have mentioned in the application," Das said.

Das said that following assurances given by the government on July 25, its delegation had held meetings to discuss withdrawal of the FIRs and compensation.

The CJP had earlier announced a peaceful march from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5.