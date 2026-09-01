A woman has shared a video on Instagram showing how taking a walk in Japan at 11 pm feels like an ultimate luxury compared to the safety standards in India for women. Keep scrolling to know more.

Women's safety is a big issue in our country, and there's no denying that. We can seldom put on our slippers and take a casual stroll on the streets at night. Firstly, we ourselves think twice; secondly, we have to ask permission from our homes before pulling an all-nighter of sorts. Well, not in foreign countries. Yes, many Indian women who travel or live outside of India often share stories and tales about how safe it feels to walk, shop, or even party outside of this country.

Indian Woman On Taking A Walk In Japan

Now, another such video has gone viral where an Indian woman shared that taking a walk on the streets of Japan feels like a ‘luxury’ and a ‘big deal’. Yes, you read that right. Sharing the video, the Indian woman wrote, “Raat k 11 baje walk..!”

Take a look at the video!

What Did The Post Owner (Shital) Said In The Video

“So, it's 11:00 at night, and I've come out for a walk here. Meaning, walking here, you don't have to think about whether it's 11:00 pm or 11:00 am, what might happen or what might not happen. I mean, this is a very big deal. Coming from India, being a girl, this is a very big deal,” Sheetal said in the video.

“I agree that Japan also has a hundred problems; it's not like it's perfect. But this particular problem is a very major issue, being a girl. So, this kind of luxury is a very big luxury—here, or in any country where women's safety is really good,” she said.

“So, I hope that one day in India too, no matter what time it is, we can walk without a second thought... just walk,” she concluded.