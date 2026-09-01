The niece of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was found dead at her father's home in Birbhum district. Police have reached the spot and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, according to the Birbhum SP.

The niece of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was found dead at her father's residence in Kusumba village in Birbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vineet Goyal Bhundesh said that police personnel are present at the spot and further action is underway. "Police are present at the spot. Further police action is underway," the SP Birbhum said.

Visuals from the spot showed police personnel present at the residence as an investigation was initiated into the incident. Further details are awaited.