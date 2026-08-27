Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat slammed PM Modi, questioning his presence at events involving sports federations where she alleged his party's 'goons' exploit women. This came after Modi's call to expand India's participation in the Olympics.

Congress MLA and former Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his participation in sporting events, questioning how he could attend programmes involving federations where she alleged "goons and thugs" from his party were associated and accused of exploiting women.

In a post on X, Phogat said, "How will the Prime Minister ji participate in an event where, in those federations whose participation is being taken, sit the goons and thugs from your party, the exploiters of women, whom your party wholeheartedly supports and says - go ahead and do it, full freedom is yours, we are with you? Perhaps Kangana ji is always talking about this very freedom."

PM Modi on Expanding India's Sporting Footprint

Her remarks came after PM Modi emphasised the need for India to expand its participation across sporting disciplines at major international events, including the Olympics. Addressing athletes through video conferencing during the 'Khelo India Dialogue', Modi said India does not participate in several sports that feature in the Olympics and called for developing ecosystems in disciplines such as surfing, sport climbing, water sports and winter sports.

"This time, from the Red Fort (on Independence Day), I have also drawn the nation's attention towards a very major challenge related to sports. This challenge is connected to the Olympics," PM Modi said. He noted that India participated in only 13 sports events at the 2012 Olympics while not competing in more than 20 other events.

India Eyes Hosting Olympics, Commonwealth Games

PM Modi also stressed the need to use India's geographical advantages, including its long coastline and mountainous regions, to promote sports in which the country has traditionally had limited participation. The Prime Minister reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and said a nationwide talent hunt would be conducted to identify promising athletes between five and 15 years of age.

He also said India would host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and focus on disciplines in which Indian athletes currently have limited participation or qualification. PM Modi said talent would be identified in villages, cities, and schools and nurtured with a long-term view towards the 2036 Olympics. (ANI)