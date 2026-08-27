Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Punjab govt as over 3 lakh employees went on mass leave demanding DA arrears. CM Bhagwant Mann stated that dialogue would only happen after the strike is called off.

Badal Slams Punjab Govt Over 'Shameful' Protest

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday slammed the Punjab government over a reported mass leave protest by government employees demanding clearance of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears. Reacting to visuals from the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh, Badal claimed that over 3 lakh employees had gone on leave and accused the government of bringing "shame" to the prestigious office, alleging that "no PR or media gag order" could hide the situation.

"*Ae Ki Hoya, Kejriwal Moya !* Unprecedented scenes from inside Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh where over 3 lakh govt employees went on leave today seeking their pending DA arrears. Such shame has been brought to a prestigious office! No amount of PR or media gag order can now help guru dokhi @bhagwantmann @AAPPunjab MURDABAAD!" Badal posted on X.

CM Mann's Response: End Strike for Dialogue

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that dialogue and discussion cannot proceed together, calling on the protesters to end their agitation. "Employees are an important part of our family and we are ready to listen to every legitimate concern of theirs... But dialogue and strikes cannot proceed together... The government is committed to resolving every issue, but dialogue will only take place once the strike is called off," Mann posted on X.

Statewide Strike Hits Services, Employees List Demands

Earlier today, Outpatient Department (OPD) services at government hospitals across Punjab have been impacted as employees observe a statewide strike over their long-pending demands, said Narendra Singh, President of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Government Medical College, Amritsar, and District President of the Co-ordination Committee of Para-Medical and Health Employees, Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said government employees have been protesting against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the past four and a half years over their long-pending demands. He said the demands include regularisation of all contractual employees, implementation of pension benefits for employees appointed under various categories, payment of pending instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA), and regularisation of Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, mid-day meal workers and other employees.

Singh alleged that the government has repeatedly given employees meeting dates, but Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not held a meeting with them, and the meetings have been postponed repeatedly. He said that on August 7, more than three lakh employees participated in a rally in Chandigarh. On August 27, government employees across Punjab are observing a complete strike and holding protests at block, district and headquarters levels.