Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, slammed the proposed revival of the lottery system, warning of addiction, financial distress, and harm to the youth. He urged the government to find other ways to increase revenue.

Thakur Opposes Lottery Revival, Cites Social Dangers

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday opposed the proposed revival of the lottery system in the state, warning that it could fuel addiction, cause financial distress and push vulnerable people towards suicide.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla and later to ANI, Thakur said the state government's argument that people would buy lottery tickets voluntarily did not address the wider social consequences of gambling. "If the government wants to increase revenue, it should find other ways. Lottery should not be used at the cost of ruining the future of the younger generation and destroying families," he said.

Historical Precedent and Past Rejection

Thakur said the issue had previously been considered in the state and pointed to a 1996 Himachal Pradesh High Court direction against the lottery system. He said the concerns that had led to the earlier decision remained relevant.

He recalled that when the BJP government was in power in 2019, proposals related to restarting lotteries had also been brought before it, but were rejected after detailed consideration. "We had clearly rejected such proposals. Himachal Pradesh is known as Dev Bhoomi, and we did not consider it appropriate to introduce lottery here," Thakur said.

Concerns Over Addiction and Licensing

The BJP leader argued that lottery could become addictive, particularly among young people looking for quick ways to make money. "Many people become addicted to lotteries and end up losing their land, savings and other assets. The younger generation can fall into the trap of looking for shortcuts to earn money," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the state's ongoing battle against drug abuse, Thakur said Himachal was already facing a serious challenge from narcotics and should not introduce another potential source of addiction. "At a time when the new generation is already being affected by drugs and large consignments of chitta are being seized in the state, bringing back lottery is a matter of concern," he said.

Thakur also questioned the government's motives behind reviving the lottery system, alleging that there were concerns over who would ultimately receive licences to operate lotteries. "There is a feeling that certain people may be identified and given benefits through the lottery system. The possible role of influential politicians and officials behind the licensing process is also a matter of concern," he alleged, adding that the government should clarify what was happening "behind the scenes".

He rejected the argument that because lotteries operate in other states, Himachal Pradesh should also adopt the model. "We have to look at our own circumstances and social conditions. We cannot simply copy another state's model. For us, the main concern is that lottery could destroy the future of our young generation and ruin families," Thakur said.

BJP Offers Support for Central Financial Aid

The Leader of Opposition also said the BJP would support efforts to seek greater financial assistance from the Centre for Himachal Pradesh, particularly in view of the state's difficult geographical conditions and environmental burden arising from major power and highway projects.

He said the Centre should consider increasing compensation for houses damaged in disasters from the existing amount of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3.25 lakh. Thakur said the BJP had also supported a proposal seeking higher assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, particularly for rural Himachal, arguing that construction costs are higher in remote and difficult-to-access areas because of transportation and material-delivery challenges.

"If the Centre takes into account Himachal Pradesh's geographical conditions and increases assistance for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it will benefit poor people in the state," he said. He said the Opposition would continue to cooperate with the government on issues concerning Himachal Pradesh's interests, particularly where greater financial support from the Centre was required. (ANI)