A tourist guide, Manish Soni, died after being stabbed in Amer, Jaipur, leading to protests by his family and a market shutdown. His wife demands justice and financial support. A BJP MLA has assured strict action against the accused and their associates.

Tourist guide Manish Soni, who was injured in a stabbing incident in Amer, died during treatment at a hospital, following which his family members and villagers staged a protest and shut down Amer's main market. According to the family, the accused, Azam, allegedly stabbed Manish with a knife along with his associate, Nazish.

Wife Demands Justice and Support

Poonam Soni, wife of the deceased, demanded justice for her husband and financial support for her children. "I only want justice and my daughters’ rights. No one has come to meet us yet. I have submitted my demands in writing. The accused should be dealt with in the same way as he killed my husband. I want financial compensation and a government job to support my children and their education. I have mentioned all these demands in writing. I appeal to the administration to provide justice as soon as possible," Poonam Soni said.

BJP MLA Assures Action

BJP's Hawa Mahal Constituency MLA Balmukund Acharya said the accused had committed a grave crime and would face punishment. "The accused has committed a grave crime. There is no caste, creed, or religion involved; an accused is an accused, whoever he may be. The accused, Azam Khan, has committed a very serious crime by killing a simple person like Manish. He will have to face punishment, and those involved with him will also have to face punishment. Strict action will be taken against the accused, his associates, and his accomplices," Acharya said.

He further said that the demands of the deceased's family would be taken up with the Chief Minister. "The family will get justice. We will take all the demands of the family to the Chief Minister and ensure that their demands are fulfilled. The protest has now ended," the BJP MLA said. (ANI)