A viral video shows a huge bucket of popcorn being poured into a blazing, lava-like fire. While the footage looks incredibly realistic, the scene is entirely AI-generated, leaving social media users amazed by how lifelike the visuals appear.

What happens when a huge bucket of popcorn is thrown directly into an intense fire? A bizarre viral video appears to show exactly that, creating a surreal scene that has left social media users amazed.

In the clip, a large quantity of popcorn is poured from above into what looks like a blazing, lava-like fire. As the popcorn falls directly into the intense flames, the unusual visual makes the scene look almost unreal. The dramatic footage has quickly caught the attention of viewers online, with many reacting to its strikingly realistic appearance.

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However, there is an important twist. The video is AI-generated and does not depict a real-life incident. Despite this, its highly realistic visuals have led some viewers to question whether such a scene could actually happen.

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The clip has once again highlighted how advanced artificial intelligence has become in creating realistic-looking videos. From impossible scenarios to lifelike visuals, AI-generated content is increasingly making its way across social media and can sometimes be difficult to distinguish from authentic footage.

Note: Asianet Newsable is not responsible for the content of the AI-generated video. The visuals are being shared for informational and entertainment purposes.