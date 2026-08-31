Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at the VGGS-2027 curtain-raiser said the summit proves policy stability, transparent decision-making, and swift governance create a conducive environment for attracting investment, contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047.

CM Patel Highlights Summit's Role in 'Viksit Bharat'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said that the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027' has demonstrated to the world that policy stability, transparent decision-making and swift governance create a conducive environment for attracting investment.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser Event of the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027' ( VGGS-2027) in New Delhi, Patel stated that the summit, initiated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has demonstrated to the world that policy stability, transparent decision-making and swift governance create a conducive environment for attracting investment. According to the Chief Minister's Office, inviting investors and business leaders to become partners in Gujarat's development journey, the Chief Minister urged them to contribute to building Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat 2047 by making every investment a driver of development, industries a source of employment, and innovation a strength of India.

Prime Minister launched the Vibrant Summit in 2003 with a novel idea of connecting global investors with Gujarat. He proudly added that today, the summit has become a symbol of the world's industrial and investor community's trust in Gujarat and a knowledge-sharing platform.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Secretary MK Das, and senior secretaries of the Central and State Governments. A large number of leading industrialists and investors participated in the promotional event of the VGGS-2027, held for the first time at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister emphasised that the VGGS-2027 marks 25 years of Gujarat's continuous development under the leadership of the Prime Minister and reflects the state's new aspirations for the future. He said that the Prime Minister is one of the leading visionary leaders of 21st-century India and the world, inspiring confidence that "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai."

In this context, the Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister has turned seemingly impossible tasks into reality, making what was once a dream a key part of India's development journey. He added that Gujarat has witnessed this transformation from close quarters and has translated the Prime Minister's mantra of "Je Kehvu Te Karvu" into action on the ground through the Vibrant Summit. He stated that Narendra Modi envisioned the Vibrant Summit to make Gujarat not only a leading investment destination but also a growth engine for the nation's development.

Highlighting Gujarat's progress as a development role model with the core mantra of "Development with Delivery," the Chief Minister said that the Gujarat Model goes beyond roads, electricity, water and industries. Gujarat has created an ecosystem that offers investors not only land and infrastructure but also policy stability, speed, transparency, skilled manpower, trust and security.

The Chief Minister stated that as a result of all these efforts, Gujarat is at the forefront in attracting FDI in the country. Having proven its strength in traditional industries, Gujarat has now geared up to take the lead in future industries. He added that the VGGS-2027, to be organised with the theme "Viksit Gujarat - Shaping Global Future," will place special focus on emerging sectors such as soft power, semiconductors, fintech, green hydrogen and AI, along with green growth. He expressed his resolve to accelerate the Prime Minister's Saptadhara vision through VGGS-2027 by bringing together Gujarat's capabilities in manufacturing and the diamond industry, productivity in agriculture, innovation in technology, connectivity through Gati Shakti, manufacturing in defence, natural strengths in the green and blue economy, and Gujarat's culture in soft power.

'Team Gujarat' Fosters Trust and Growth: Deputy CM Sanghavi

According to the CMO, inviting investors and entrepreneurs from India and abroad to invest in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Vision without execution is just a speech, and execution without vision is just a rush of activity. Gujarat has set an example for the nation by combining a clear vision with swift and effective execution."

"Mutual trust between the government and industry is a key pillar of Gujarat's continuous development journey. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government works as 'Team Gujarat', understanding industry needs, supporting their ideas and creating new opportunities," he said.

As per the release, presenting figures on Gujarat's economic progress, he stated that Gujarat's economy, which stood at approximately Rs. 1.42 lakh crore in 2002-03, has today reached approximately Rs. 27 lakh crore through visionary policies and the hard work of its citizens. Gujarat, which accounts for 5% of the country's population and 6% of its geographical area, contributes 8.2% to India's total GDP and approximately 18% of the total manufacturing output. Gujarat has so far attracted USD 74.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment, while more than 40% of the country's total cargo is handled through Gujarat's ports, he said.

Assuring investors of complete security, the Deputy Chief Minister said Gujarat is committed to providing both. He added that over the last 25 years, the government has fulfilled every incentive commitment it has made. To improve transparency and speed, the Industry Department has increased the daily clearance of incentive files from 160 to 395, with a target of processing 500 files per day soon. He extended a warm invitation to investors to become partners in the state's progress by participating in the VGGS-2027.

A Call to Invest in Gujarat's Future: Union Minister Mandaviya

On the occasion, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called upon investors to study the opportunities available in sectors such as green hydrogen, hydrogen storage, data centres and semiconductors, actively participate in the VGGS-2027, and invest in Gujarat. He stated that entrepreneurship and business are deeply rooted in Gujarat's culture. Gujarat's positive outlook, business tradition and ability to adapt to change have made it one of India's leading investment destinations.

"From the Lothal era to the present, Gujarat has remained closely connected with trade, entrepreneurship and international commerce." He stated that each Vibrant Summit has increased investment opportunities and strengthened investors' confidence in Gujarat. "The state's industrial ecosystem now offers vast opportunities to both Indian entrepreneurs and multinational companies."

Referring to India's current economic situation, the Union Minister stated that despite global circumstances such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict following COVID-19 and the instability in West Asia, India's economy continues to move forward at a strong pace. He urged investors to see the VGGS-2027 as an important platform to explore future opportunities and become partners in Gujarat's development journey.

Officials Underscore Gujarat's Economic Prowess

Chief Secretary MK Das stated that the VGGS initiative has played an important role in giving Gujarat's development model a new identity at the global level. He stated that as a result of the Gujarat Government's development-oriented policies and sustained economic growth, the state's GSDP in rupee terms has increased approximately 20-fold over the last 20 years. Gujarat's current economic growth rate is around 10 to 11 per cent, and the pace of development is expected to remain stronger in the current financial year.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia stated that Gujarat has emerged as a key driver of industrial growth and has strengthened its position as a policy-driven state.

While appreciating Gujarat's investment potential, ASSOCHAM President Nirmal Minda stated that Gujarat attracted approximately USD 51 billion in foreign investment between October 2019 and March 2026. Gujarat's exports have reached approximately USD 55 billion as of June 2026, accounting for around 27 per cent of India's total state-wise exports.

While presenting Gujarat's development journey and industrial opportunities, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, Mamta Verma, stated that Gujarat, with its long-standing maritime connections, has today become an important part of the global supply chain. (ANI)

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