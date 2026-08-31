Hemang Joshi took charge as the new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from Tejasvi Surya. Joshi, an MP from Vadodara, vowed to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

Hemang Joshi on Monday assumed charge as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the presence of BJP National General Secretary and BJYM National In-charge Sunil Bansal, outgoing BJYM National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, national office-bearers and executive members of BJYM. State presidents and general secretaries from across the country, along with several former office-bearers of the organisation, were also present on the occasion. The ceremony also witnessed the formal handover of the organisational flag from Tejasvi Surya to Joshi, marking the beginning of his tenure as BJYM national president.

Surya Expresses Confidence in New Leadership

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya said that BJYM is the largest and most vibrant platform for the youth of the country to contribute constructively towards nation-building. "If the youth of the country want to connect with the nation in a constructive way, there is only one platform; that's BJYM. BJYM is not merely a political organisation for young people; it is a platform where the energy, aspirations and potential of India's youth are channelised towards nation-building. Our responsibility is to ensure that every young Indian gets an opportunity to contribute to the making of a strong, prosperous and developed India," Surya said.

He further said that the strength of BJYM lies in its grassroots presence and its ability to connect with young people across every section of society. He expressed confidence that under Joshi's leadership, BJYM would expand its outreach, strengthen its organisational structure and provide greater opportunities for youth to participate in the journey towards a developed India.

New President Outlines Vision for BJYM

On assuming charge, Joshi said that the responsibility entrusted to him was both an honour and a commitment and that he would work collectively with BJYM's leadership and grassroots workers across the country. "I am assuming charge today, and I see this not merely as a position but as a responsibility entrusted to me by the organisation. I am grateful to the leadership for giving me this opportunity. Together, we will work with the youth of the nation, understand their aspirations and channelise their energy towards nation-building. Our collective goal will be to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Joshi said.

Joshi further said that India's youth are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but active stakeholders in the nation's transformation today. "The youth of India are the biggest strength of our nation. BJYM will work to connect young people from every corner of the country with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. We will focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, expanding youth participation and creating platforms where young Indians can turn their ideas, innovation and aspirations into meaningful action," he said.

BJYM's Role in Nation-Building

Sunil Bansal, while addressing the gathering, said, "The role of BJYM Karyakarta in nation-building is that the organisation's strength lies in preparing young leaders who go on to contribute to society in diverse fields."

"BJYM does not only prepare political workers; it prepares nation-builders. Our karyakartas will flourish in every sphere of society as teachers, professors, scientists, entrepreneurs, professionals and social workers and wherever they go, they will contribute towards strengthening society and the nation. The real success of BJYM is when its young karyakartas become responsible citizens and contribute meaningfully to the making of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Profile of the New President

Joshi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadodara in 2024 at the age of 33. His political journey began during his student years at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, where he became actively associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He subsequently held several organisational responsibilities and worked at the grassroots level before serving as the State President of BJYM Gujarat. With experience in both organisational work and parliamentary politics, Joshi will now lead BJYM at the national level, with the organisation focusing on strengthening its grassroots network, increasing youth participation and connecting young people with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)