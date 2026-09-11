Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, and others condemned the killing of Manipuri musician C. Vikram Singh in Delhi. They questioned the silence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and called for an end to racial attacks and hatred.

Congress leaders slam PM, HM's silence

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Thursday expressed sadness over the killing of Manipuri musician C. Vikram Singh in Delhi, calling the incident “really surprising and sad, painful”.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said it was particularly distressing that such an incident took place in the national capital. “It is really surprising and sad. It is also painful that this is happening in the capital of the country. Home Minister lives here; the PM lives here. But despite all of this, this happened in Delhi,” Khera said. The Congress MP also questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and Home Minister over the incident. “The PM did not say a word...People are sad. Home Minister is also silent,” he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also condemned the killing, questioning the circumstances in which a Manipuri musician was allegedly murdered in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Shrinate said, “What can be sadder than this? Manipur is a part of this country. But you left it to burn. Such an acclaimed Manipuri musician lived here, but he was murdered out of hatred.” She questioned how such hatred had entered society and alleged that the Prime Minister and Home Minister had not expressed condolences over the incident. “Who filled such hatred into my country? The PM and Home Minister have no words of condolence to express. I think those who spread hatred cannot speak against it. This is a country of love, and love will end hatred,” she added.

Manipur, NE leaders demand justice

CLP Leader Manipur Keisham Meghachandra Singh called for an end to such killings and demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into Vikram Singh’s death. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We should stop this type of racial killing...This is the capital of India, and it should not happen. In the future also it should not happen again.”

He added that artists in Manipur and people across the Northeast were unhappy over the incident and stressed that they were citizens of India. “Artists of Manipur are really unhappy. All the people of Northeast India are very unhappy. We are also the citizens of India. There should be a fair and time-bound investigation into the killing of Vikram Singh. The culprit must be given punishment. Why is Amit Shah silent? Even the PM never uttered a word," he added.

AICC In-charge, Uttar Pradesh Congress, Rajendra Pal Gautam also condemned attacks on people from the Northeast and said racist remarks were being made against them. Speaking to ANI, Gautam said, “This is really shameful. Racist remarks are being made. People from the Northeast are treated like foreigners by a few people. Hateful people often assault them. Musician Vikram Singh was murdered, and this was highly shameful. This weakens the country and its unity.”

He urged people not to discriminate against those from the Northeast, stressing that people from Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are all integral parts of India. “I urge the people of India not to behave like this with anyone. Be it Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura or Arunachal Pradesh, all of these are integral parts of India. We too are Indians; they too are Indians," he added.

How the incident unfolded

A 54-year-old retired musician, C Vikram Singh, died on September 7 during treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village, police said.

According to Delhi Police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance before he was assaulted. He was subsequently taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)