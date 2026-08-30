Amid heavy rains in Varanasi, the Municipal Corporation took swift action to drain waterlogged areas. Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal inspected several locations, and residents praised the prompt response. Staff are on 24/7 duty.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh is on alert due to the intermittent heavy rains in the city. Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal took to the streets and inspected various major intersections and roads in the city to ensure that low-lying and sensitive areas do not become waterlogged during the rains.

The Municipal Commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of Kachari Square, Police Line Square, Pandeypur Square, Hukulganj Road, Tari Khana Tiraha, Chowkaghat, Teliyabag, Mari Mata, Maldahiya Square, Sajan Tiraha, Sigra Square, Rathyatra Square, Mahmoorganj, Andharapul, and Maqbool Alam Road. Showing vigilance and prompt action, the affected areas were drained of water within a few hours with the help of pumps and sanitation workers. Residents said that despite heavy rain, the Corporation's teams' immediate arrival at the scene and immediate drainage were highly commendable.

During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner gave clear instructions to provide immediate relief to citizens from the problem of waterlogging. He issued strict instructions to all municipal officials and employees to remain on duty 24 hours a day to ensure smooth drainage.

District Prepares for Potential Floods

Meanwhile, in view of the potential rise in water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers and the likelihood of flooding in Varanasi district, the district administration has made comprehensive, multi-layered preparations to ensure public safety and facilitate swift relief and rescue operations.

A total of 61 flood relief camps have been identified across the district to provide safe shelter to affected families. Arrangements have been made at these camps to provide not only accommodation but also food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation, and other essential facilities for the affected people.

IMD Issues Rainfall Warning

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm was recorded at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh.

Widespread rainfall is expected till September 5. IMD has advised ensuring proper drainage in standing crop fields and postponing irrigation, intercultural operations, fertiliser and plant-protection applications during wet conditions. (ANI)