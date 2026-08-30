Adani Agri Fresh announced higher apple procurement rates for 2026 in Himachal Pradesh, with premium apples at Rs 108/kg. Despite the increase, farmers may find better returns in the open market where prices are currently higher.

Adani Agri Fresh has announced its procurement rates for the apple crop, effective August 31, 2026, at its procurement centres in Himachal Pradesh. Adani Agri Fresh (AAFL) has announced higher procurement rates for apples for the 2026 season, with the price of premium-grade LMS apples fixed at Rs 108 per kg, up Rs 23 per kg from Rs 85 per kg offered last year. The revised rates will come into effect from August 31, 2026, at the company's procurement centres in Rampur, Rohru, Sainj, Jarol Tikkar and Tutu Pani, covering apple-growing areas of Shimla and Kullu districts.

Detailed Procurement Rates for 2026

For Premium Grade apples with 80-100 per cent colour, AAFL will procure LMS (Large, Medium and Small) apples at Rs 108 per kg. The rate for Extra Small (ES) apples has been fixed at Rs 89 per kg, while Extra Extra Small (EES) apples will be procured at Rs 73 per kg. The rate for Extra Large (EL) and PITTU categories is Rs 60 per kg.

For the Supreme Grade, with 60-80 per cent colour, the procurement rate has been fixed at Rs 80 per kg for LMS, Rs 67 per kg for ES, Rs 54 per kg for EES and Rs 43 per kg for EL and PITTU. Apples with 0-60 per cent colour, irrespective of size, will be procured at Rs 26 per kg. The same rate will apply to EEL apples with 0-100 per cent colour and ROL apples. Undersized apples will be procured at Rs 20 per kg.

Market Context and Price Comparison

The announcement comes at a time when growers are receiving relatively strong prices in the open market. Compared with last year, the number of farmers opting to sell their produce to AAFL is expected to be lower in some areas as growers are currently getting higher returns in the market. Farmers are reportedly getting around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 for a 20-kg apple box, equivalent to approximately Rs 175-Rs 200 per kg, depending on variety, quality and market conditions.

In the year-on-year comparison, AAFL has increased the Premium LMS rate from Rs 85 to Rs 108 per kg, an increase of Rs 23 per kg. The EL/PITTU rate has risen from Rs 45 to Rs 60 per kg, an increase of Rs 15 per kg, while the ES rate is up by Rs 14 per kg and the EES rate by Rs 8 per kg.

Despite the higher procurement rates announced by AAFL this season, growers may continue to prefer the open market, where prevailing prices for good-quality apples are currently substantially higher. (ANI)