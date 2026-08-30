The Assam Cabinet approved a Rs 50,000 crore 'Viksit Assam: Infra Vision' initiative. It also greenlit a Rs 600 crore Proton Beam Therapy Centre in Guwahati, a 30 MW solar project, and several other infrastructure and policy decisions.

Assam Cabinet Greenlights Rs 50,000 Crore 'Viksit Assam' Initiative

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved the state government's allocation of Rs 50,000 crore under the "Viksit Assam: Infra Vision". Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the initiative during his Independence Day speech, under which Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on key development projects and infrastructure works across the state.

"Under Viksit Assam: Infra Vision, the state government will spend Rs 20,000 crore from its own revenue fund and the state government will take Rs 30,000 crore from NABARD for 7 years," CM Sarma said. The state cabinet on Sunday approved the MoU to be signed with NABARD.

Major Healthcare and Energy Projects

Announcing the cabinet decisions, CM Biswa said that the State Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Proton Beam Therapy Centre at Guwahati under the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project, Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS). The centre will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

"Assam cabinet has approved Rs 600 crore to purchase a Proton Beam Therapy machine at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. The tender process has already been completed, and the World Bank will give us Rs 315 crore as a loan to purchase this machine and the state government will spend Rs 285 crore. Assam will be the first state in the country to have a Proton Beam Therapy at the public healthcare level," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet also approved the development of an Integrated 30 MW Solar and 25 MW (100 MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Rakhyasini Jungle block under Matia Revenue Circle in Goalpara district.

Land Allotments for Development

"The State Cabinet has approved the allotment of 1174 bigha of land in Kamrup (M) and Nagaon districts in favour of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department (AIDC/AIIDC) for the development of Industrial Estates and land banks. The State Cabinet has approved the allotment of government land measuring 27 Bigha in Rangajan Gaon, Dhemaji Revenue Circle, Dhemaji district to the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department for establishment of a milk project.

Policy Reforms and Approvals

The State Cabinet has approved the extension of the One-Time Window for determining the market value of tea gardens or tea lands to calculate stamp duty and registration fees for conveyance deeds," he said. "The Cabinet has extended the one-time SOP valuation mechanism for the purpose. The State Cabinet has approved the sanction of Rs 109.9957 crore for the project 'Infrastructure Development Project at Gauhati University, Assam' under SOPD-G fund for the financial year 2026-27 for completion of several projects. To improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) environment, the State Cabinet has approved the Assam Trade Articles (Licensing and Control) (Amendment) Order 2026, abolishing the Retail Selling Licence for Petroleum Products," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet also approved the rates for Masur Dal and Sugar to continue subsidised distribution to NFSA ration card holders. The subsidised price for Masur Dal is Rs 70 per kg, while Sugar will be available at Rs 35 per kg. The Cabinet approved the Assam District Court Employees Service Rules, 2026 and notification of the Assam Allied and Healthcare Council (AAHC) Rules, 2026.

"The State Cabinet has approved an Administrative Approval amounting to Rs 15,598.19 lakh for the construction of ROB near Hawaipur Railway Station, including construction of a bypass road between Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong and NH27 Bamungaon under SOPD. This will lead to decongestion of Lanka Town. The State Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019 to include Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) as eligible industrial activity for facilitating the implementation of fiscal incentives as provided under the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of Assam, 2022. The State Cabinet has approved a proposal to set up a project by Fermbox Bio Private Limited at Tezpur for Rs 300 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Welfare Schemes and Governance

The Cabinet also approved assigning the role and responsibilities of the existing Social Welfare Committee of the Gaon Panchayat to function as the GP-level Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) for matters related to drinking water and sanitation, in compliance with JJM 2.0 Guidelines.

"Orunodoi beneficiaries of Sivasagar and Charaideo will be entitled to Rs 2000 this month, while beneficiaries of other districts will be receiving Rs 1200 this month. Financial incentives for Chief Minister's Jibon Prerana Scheme and the CM-FLIGHT scheme will be getting their shares from September 1. The State Government will provide Rs 15,000 to the remaining flood-affected families on September 1," the Chief Minister said.

Upcoming Meetings and Security Concerns

On the other hand, the Chief Minister said that, the SP Conference will be held on September 2-3 at Dergaon and DC conference will be held on September 12-13 in Jorhat. "This time the major focus will be on drugs. The drug peddlers have established a new route Myanmar - Arunachal Pradesh, so we are concerned." (ANI)

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