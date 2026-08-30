Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has mandated that government employees failing to pay court-ordered maintenance to their wives or children will face direct salary deductions, with the amount electronically transferred to the beneficiaries.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed that government employees who fail to pay court-ordered maintenance to their wives or children will have the amount deducted directly from their salaries and transferred to the beneficiaries.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, around 2-3 such cases were reportedly received during each public grievance hearing.

The CM said it was unacceptable for government employees to disregard court orders and cause injustice to their wives and children.

New Guidelines for Implementation

Under new guidelines, the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) will deduct the court-ordered maintenance or alimony from the employee's monthly salary and electronically transfer it to the bank account of the wife or children.

CM Majhi has also directed that such cases be integrated with the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) through an automated mechanism to ensure compliance with court orders. (ANI)