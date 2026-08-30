The Punjab government is likely to approach the Supreme Court regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) case. Meanwhile, government employees have set a September 7 deadline for the state to withdraw a notice, threatening a mass leave on September 8.

DA Case: Punjab Govt to Move Supreme Court

The Punjab government may approach the Supreme Court in the Dearness Allowance (DA) case concerning government employees, sources said.

According to sources, the Punjab government will challenge the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court. The sources said that the government is likely to file a petition in the Supreme Court within the next one or two days.

Employees Announce Escalated Protests

Earlier today, the 'Sajha Mulazim Manch' (Joint Employees' Forum) gave the Punjab administration a deadline of September 7 to withdraw a recent notice issued against agitating personnel, noting that if the State government does not withdraw the notice, the State employees will go on mass leave on September 8.

The Punjab government directed all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to submit details of employees found absent from duty without authorisation on August 27 to protest against the state government, taking note of multiple complaints from members of the public over inconvenience caused in accessing services.

'Satta Wapsi' Campaign Unveiled

Announcing the fresh and escalated phase of agitation by Punjab government employees to press for long-overdue Dearness Allowance (DA), the Forum noted that after a meeting of Government employees held in Ludhiana, it was decided that district-level meetings would be held on September 6.

Additionally, various state ministers will be besieged on September 12 and 13, followed by the remaining MLAs and ministers on September 19 and 20.

On September 30, the employees will organise a 'Vidhan Sabha' session in Chandigarh, where chairs will be set up for MPs and MLAs, and questions will be put to them. These protest activities have been collectively termed the "Return of Power" (Satta Wapsi) campaign, directed at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's secretariat in Chandigarh.

A mega rally will be organised in Sangrur on October 10.

Similarly, government employees across Punjab will go on mass leave on October 21 and 22. (ANI)