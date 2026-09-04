CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches the Manorama Krishi Rakshak app for Uttarakhand farmers, offering AI crop disease detection, weather alerts, crop advisory, market information and transport support.

Uttarakhand government has yet again taken steps to bring technology closer to its farmers. 'Manorama Krishi Rakshak' mobile application was introduced by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The initiative by the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti offers multiple agriculture services in one mobile application.

The application has been developed keeping in mind the need of providing farmers real-time information on weather, crop diseases, farming techniques, markets as well as supporting Self-Help Groups and rural businesses.

Single App For Different Needs of Agriculture

The 'Manorama Krishi Rakshak' mobile application is a digital platform which provides all information regarding agriculture to farmers. According to the chief minister, the app is an innovative approach for farmers and Self-Help Groups as technology can be used to solve agricultural problems.

The platform is expected to offer relevant information at the time when the farmers need it the most.

Crop Disease Detection Using AI

Another feature of the app is AI-powered detection of crop diseases. This feature aims at helping farmers detect any disease affecting the growth of their crops.

Identifying crop problems early enough might enable farmers to get the necessary agricultural advice. The feature is designed to be used by the farmers as a supplement to agricultural advice.

Weather Alerting

Weather plays an important role in agriculture. As such, the app provides real-time weather alerting information that helps farmers monitor weather changes.

Up-to-date information on weather enables farmers to plan on agricultural activities based on weather changes.

Crop Advisory And Market Information

The platform also has agricultural advisory information specific to crops. This helps the farmers know about farming requirements and agricultural advice.

In addition to crop farming, the app is also concerned about the market part of agriculture. The app provides market-related and transport related agriculture information with the goal of providing digital assistance to farm produce from farms to markets.

Facilities for Self Help Groups & Rural Enterprises

The app does not end up helping individual farmers. Facilities have been provided for Self-Help Groups and Rural Enterprises as well. The idea is that such groups get connected to the market through this.

The larger plan is to make digital assistance available from farm production to market connection.

CM Dhami Emphasises On Importance Of Technology In Agriculture

CM Dhami congratulated the organization that has launched the app and emphasized the importance of technology in providing agriculture information.

The Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi was also present at the launch ceremony.