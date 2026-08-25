Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar reviewed health schemes, demanding timely payments for beneficiaries under programs like the Janani Suraksha Yojana. He directed officials to improve the district's health ranking and ensure 100% vaccination coverage.

Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) Satyendra Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various health schemes and national health programmes in Varanasi and directed officials to ensure timely implementation and payment under beneficiary-oriented schemes. A meeting of the District Health Committee was held under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, during which the progress of various programmes being implemented by the Health Department was reviewed. The District Magistrate made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated in the implementation and payment of beneficiary-oriented health schemes.

Janani Suraksha Yojana Payments Reviewed

During the review of the Janani Suraksha Yojana, officials informed the meeting that payments had been made to 12,744 beneficiaries and that the district ranked sixth in the state. The District Magistrate directed officials to further improve the performance and ensure that pending beneficiary payments at medical institutions are made on priority and promptly.

Breast Cancer Screening Drive

Breast cancer screening being conducted through the "Namo Shakti Rath" was also reviewed. The District Magistrate directed officials to ensure that as many eligible women as possible are screened and that necessary tests are provided to those identified as suspected cases.

District's Health Dashboard Ranking

The meeting also reviewed Varanasi's fifth-place ranking in the Uttar Pradesh Health Dashboard. The District Magistrate reviewed the efforts being made by the Health Department and directed continuous monitoring and improvement to further strengthen the district's performance.

Vaccination Programme Progress

The vaccination programme was also reviewed following concerns over its progress. The District Magistrate directed officials to review areas with low vaccination coverage at the Gram Sabha and sub-centre levels. He said that wherever deficiencies are found, the reasons should be identified and immediate corrective action taken to ensure 100 per cent timely vaccination of all eligible children.

Action on Underperforming ASHA Workers

The role of ASHA workers under the Janani Suraksha Yojana was also reviewed. Taking seriously the issue of 290 ASHA workers in the district not conducting any deliveries under the scheme, the District Magistrate directed that notices be issued to the concerned workers as per rules.

Review of Other National Health Programmes

Other national health programmes, including the National Child Health Programme, Deworming Day, Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme and TB-Free India Campaign under the National Health Mission, were also reviewed. The District Magistrate directed regular monitoring and quality progress in all programmes in accordance with the prescribed targets.

Chief Medical Officer Dr NP Singh briefed the District Magistrate on the progress of various health programmes and the department's ongoing efforts and future action plans. Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar Singh, District Programme Manager, Chief Medical Superintendents of district-level hospitals, Additional Chief Medical Officers, Deputy Chief Medical Officers, In-charge Medical Officers, Dr Mahendra Soni and other officers and related staff were present at the meeting.