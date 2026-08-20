Vantara has named John E Scanlon AO as the inaugural Chair of its new Governing Council. This is part of a strategic reset to strengthen governance and pivot from ex situ rescue towards providing in situ support for wildlife conservation.

Strategic Reset and Future Vision

Vantara is pleased to announce that John E Scanlon AO has accepted its invitation to serve as the inaugural Chair of its newly established five-member Governing Council. The Council has overall responsibility for overseeing Vantara's conservation, care and rehabilitation, and compliance activities, including final authority over every decision to acquire an animal.

"Vantara has sought, obtained, and acted upon external advice as it takes bold steps to reset its operations. In making this reset, it has decided to voluntarily strengthen its internal due diligence governance, expertise and processes, and to pivot from ex situ rescue towards providing in situ support to countries, including in India," said Scanlon, as per a press release.

"As Vantara grows and embeds these changes into its daily operations, it will have an everincreasing global influence on advancing animal welfare, wildlife conservation and harmonious co-existence. I look forward to helping Vantara deliver on its reset and to making a lasting, transformative impact," added Scanlon.

A Leader with Global Expertise

Scanlon brings vast experience and expertise to Vantara, having worked across every continent and sector in the fields of environment protection, nature conservation and sustainable development. A lawyer by training, he has held senior leadership positions across the private sector, government, the United Nations, international institutions, and not-for-profit organisations, and is globally recognised for his strategic foresight and ability to deliver transformative, realworld action.

From Independent Advisor to Council Chair

Scanlon was first approached by Vantara in April of this year, when he was asked if he would provide an independent report upon Vantara, together with a set of recommendations. He was engaged upon terms that ensured his complete independence from Vantara and, following several extensive visits, he submitted an independent report and recommendations. Vantara undertook to implement his recommendations in full, and he was thereafter requested to take on further roles, in an independent capacity, to assist Vantara with the implementation of these recommendations and to provide guidance and support more generally.

Scanlon has been engaged as an independent advisor to fulfil his responsibilities as Chair of the Governing Council.

Accolades and Recognition

In 2019, Scanlon was awarded the prestigious Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to wildlife conservation and protection through roles with international organizations. He has also been awarded the Adelaide University Distinguished Alumni Award, the esteemed Chinese Government Friendship Award, the Financial Crime Fighter of the Year Award, and the UNEP Baobab Award for Innovation. (ANI)