A 62-year-old Ujjain woman's H1N1 death has sparked an investigation. She was discharged against medical advice from an Indore hospital, which allegedly failed to report the case to the health department, prompting a probe and notices.

A 62-year-old woman from Ujjain, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Indore and had reportedly tested positive for H1N1, died at her residence in Ujjain on August 19, prompting the health department to launch an investigation into the case.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani said the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Indore and was discharged against medical advice on August 18. She died at her home in Ujjain the following day. "We came to know through newspapers this morning that a 62-year-old woman from Ujjain was admitted to a private hospital in Indore. She was undergoing treatment and was discharged against medical advice on August 18. She died at her home in Ujjain on August 19," Hasani said.

Hospital Faces Probe for Non-Disclosure

The CMHO said he held discussions with the hospital management, which initially did not provide information about the patient's H1N1 status. The management later informed the health department that the patient had tested positive for H1N1. "Since H1N1-positive patients are required to be reported under the notifiable disease provisions, the hospital management was required to inform us, which was not done. As this is a public health issue, we are issuing them a notice. Along with this, a high-level team comprising two specialists and an epidemiologist has been constituted to investigate the case and examine the patient's original medical documents. Further action against the hospital will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," CMHO Hasani said.

He added that notices had already been issued to the private hospital through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) branch and under relevant provisions of the Nursing Home Act.

Health Department Issues Seasonal Advisory

The CMHO also said that June, July and August are marked by seasonal changes and increased humidity, which can increase the possibility of viral infections. He urged people to take precautions against vector-borne diseases by ensuring that water does not stagnate in flower pots, tyres and coolers and that stored water remains covered. (ANI)