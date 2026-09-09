Khirsu Mini Stadium in Pauri Garhwal has reached the final stage of construction, bringing improved sports infrastructure closer to local youth. The project includes facilities such as a spectator gallery, road and parking.

An upcoming stadium in Khirsu Block, Pauri Garhwal District, is almost ready to be completed and can prove to be another milestone in providing better sports facilities to the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

Upon completion, the stadium is likely to provide better accessibility of sports facilities for local boys and sportspersons who will not have to go out of the place for regular training and competitions.

Due to restricted availability of appropriate grounds, there can be problems for players coming from rural places. Thus, a separate sports facility can prove beneficial for new talents.

Khirsu Mini Stadium Receives Boost in Infrastructure

The Khirsu stadium is included among the mini stadiums of the state. The government documents reveal a budget allocation of ₹335.604 lakh for a total of 10 mini stadiums, including the one in Khirsu.

The purpose behind this project is to give the young sportspersons a dedicated facility for their training and playing in various games and competitions.

Gallery, Road and Parking Facilities Included

This project includes not only the construction of the playing field. As per records on the official website of the e-tenders by the Uttarakhand government, a tender for the sum of ₹1.4913 crore was announced for the construction of the gallery, road and parking facilities at the Khirsu Mini Stadium.

The deadline set for completion of the project was 270 days. It will surely help in improving the conditions for athletes, as well as for spectators and organizers of the event.

Possible Benefits for the Local Athletes

Young athletes of Khirsu area have been actively participating in sports, including games such as kabaddi and kho-kho. The permanent sports facility would give athletes an opportunity to practice regularly.

Those who practice football, athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho and other sports can definitely benefit from this facility. It will be easier to find potential athletes at an early age.

More Help For Young Sportsmen In Uttarakhand

Sporting development programs have also been continued in other areas of Pauri District. As per the Chief Minister’s Emerging Player Upgradation Scheme, selection of talented players within the age group of 8 to 14 years old for the season of 2026-27 was done in the district. Selected players get an amount of Rs. 1,500 as a monthly scholarship throughout the year.

Around 500 boys and girls from various age categories competed in the Chief Minister’s Player Promotion Scheme in the Ransi Stadium in Pauri in August 2026.

What Will Be Different With the Stadium at Khirsu?

With the completion of the stadium, there would be an availability of a dedicated place for practices and sports competitions for schools and young sportsmen in the locality. But the effectiveness of the stadium depends not only on its availability but also on the coaching, equipment, maintenance, and regular sports events.

With the stadium under construction near its completion, the questions of operation commencement and efficiency would arise.