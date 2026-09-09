Uttarakhand CM has approved funds for development projects across Pithoragarh, Almora, Dehradun and Chamoli, including road construction, temple beautification, a Ghantaghar and ₹80 crore for Pantnagar University.

Several development projects have been sanctioned by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister that involve various activities like road construction, religious tourism etc in Pithoragarh, Almora, Dehradun and Chamoli. These projects cost crores of rupees and have been sanctioned to support development of different regions in Uttarakhand.

₹49.64 Lakh for Construction of Bisa Bajed-Gram Bipul Sampark CC Rail Road in Pithoragarh

In Pithoragarh district, ₹49.64 lakh have been sanctioned for construction of Bisa Bajed–Gram Bipul Sampark CC railing road of Pithoragarh Assembly constituency. This road project is expected to facilitate local transport and make daily movement easier for people of nearby rural regions.

Beautification of Several Religious Places in Ranikhet with ₹3.34 Crore

For beautification of several religious places in Ranikhet Assembly constituency in Almora district, an amount of ₹3.34 crore has been sanctioned. This amount would be utilized for development works at ancient Chamuthan Temple in Dubhana, Jhula Devi Temple, Shiva Temple, Devi Temple at Billekh, Gyel Devta Temple at Chamarkhan and Khushalkot Shiva Temple.

This would help in improving facilities at these religious places besides promoting religious tourism.

₹97 Lakh for Clock Tower in Doiwala

Under the Doiwala Assembly constituency, ₹97 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a clock tower in the Aathurwala Tehri Displaced Area of Dehradun district.

The project is expected to be of great significance as a piece of local infrastructure and will serve as an added attraction for the area.

Second ₹80 Crore Release to Pantnagar University

For the second year, the state government has sanctioned ₹80 crore for salaries, allowances, and other expenses at the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

The money has been released against the total sanctioned provision of ₹150 crore for the said purpose by the government.

Funding for Various Temple Projects in Chamoli

Various temple development projects have also been sanctioned in the Tharali Assembly constituency of Chamoli district. These include ₹19.56 lakh for the beautification of Dhyosingh Dham Temple in Sutol and ₹9.93 lakh for Goriya Raja Temple in Ramni.

₹33.72 lakh has been allocated for completing the construction of dharamshala that has recently been built near Maa Girija Bhawani Temple at Chopta Chauri. On the other hand, ₹20.24 lakh has been approved for the beautification of Meengeshwar Temple at Meeng, while ₹39.62 lakh has been allocated for Mahadev Temple at Kaub.

Development of Locality and Religious Tourism

The list of projects sanctioned by government includes rural roads, religious structures, development works, as well as university projects. Development of religious areas, especially in the hill districts, would help in generating some tourism activities in addition to providing employment.