Himachal Pradesh aims to involve up to one lakh youth in the 'Mera Yuva Bharat Viksit Bharat' dialogue, preparing to send a strong contingent of young leaders from across the state to the national-level programme in New Delhi in January 2027.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh has set an ambitious target of involving up to one lakh young people in the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’, with the state government aiming to send a strong contingent of youth from across the state to the national-level programme in New Delhi in January 2027.

Speaking with ANI and reporters during a press conference in Shimla on Wednesday, Naveen Tanwar, Special Secretary, Youth, Sports and Services, Himachal Pradesh Government, said the initiative is aimed at providing young people in the 15-29 age group a platform to showcase their talent, ideas and creativity and take their vision to the national level.

Mera Yuva Bharat: A Platform for Youth Vision

“The main objective is to give India’s youth, in the age group of 15 to 29 years, an opportunity to showcase and get recognition for their interests, talents, art and abilities. It is also a medium to take their ideas about India’s changing situation to a national platform and ultimately convey their voice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tanwar said.

Participation and Competitions

He said young people can register through the MY Bharat portal and MY Bharat app, and participation is not restricted to those currently studying in schools or colleges. “We are reaching out through schools and colleges, but it is not necessary for someone to be studying in a school or college. Anyone up to the age of 29 can register themselves through the MY Bharat portal or app,” he said.

Tanwar said the initiative has multiple tracks, including a quiz competition, essay writing and presentations, along with folk dance, folk song, street play, declamation and painting. There are also dedicated opportunities for youngsters interested in technology, innovation and business, including Design for Bharat, hackathons and an Entrepreneurship Challenge. A Youth Parliament component is also being planned to allow young participants to articulate their views on issues concerning the country.

According to Tanwar, around 50 lakh youngsters participated nationally in the previous edition, while the participation target this year is around one crore.

Himachal's Focus: Climate Change and Entrepreneurship

Dhruv Dogra, State Director, Mera Yuva Bharat, Himachal Pradesh, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said the programme is aimed at connecting young people with MY Bharat and enabling them to contribute to the Government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. “Our ministry’s motive is to connect all youth with MY Bharat. All the schemes of the Government of India for young people are active on the MY Bharat portal. Young people can participate in areas of their interest and contribute their vision towards Viksit Bharat,” Dogra told ANI.

Dogra said Himachal Pradesh would place particular emphasis on climate change and sustainable development, given the state’s mountainous geography and vulnerability to environmental challenges. “Our main theme is Viksit Bharat. All our competitions are based on Viksit Bharat and, since Himachal is a mountainous region, our focus will be on climate change and sustainable development,” he said.

He said selected youngsters would get an opportunity to take their ideas to New Delhi and present their vision before senior national leaders. “We will take their presentations and vision to Delhi, where they will meet different Cabinet Ministers and Governors and, ultimately, on January 12, present their vision before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how we can build a Viksit Bharat while addressing climate change and sustainable development in mountainous regions,” Dogra said.

The programme will also seek to showcase the growing interest of Himachal’s youth in information technology and entrepreneurship, he said. “Design for Bharat, hackathons and the Entrepreneurship Challenge have been included so that youngsters interested in IT and entrepreneurship get an opportunity to present their ideas and explain how the youth of Himachal are moving towards entrepreneurship and technology,” Dogra said.

Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat

A special ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ theme has also been included in the street-play competition. Dogra said the initiative is part of a two-year nationwide campaign aimed at creating awareness among young people about substance abuse and its harmful effects. “For the next two years, various competitions will be organised at the district and state levels to make young people aware of the importance of remaining drug-free and the adverse effects of substance abuse. MY Bharat, as the nodal agency in Himachal Pradesh, is organising these activities,” he said.

Rural Outreach and Ambitious Targets

The state is also making efforts to ensure that the initiative reaches rural and remote areas, with youth clubs being brought into the programme through coordination with the Panchayati Raj Department. “MY Bharat has a strong grassroots presence, and our youth clubs have been working with us for years in sports, cultural programmes and cleanliness drives. We are combining these youth clubs with the programme so that they also participate,” Dogra said.

He said the objective was to ensure that the national contingent does not comprise only youngsters from premier educational institutions. “Young people from rural and remote areas such as Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba should also participate. They should see how youngsters from different states and Union Territories come to Delhi and present their vision, and how the youth of Himachal can contribute to the development of their state and districts,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh has initially set a target of 50,000 participants, but Dogra said the state was now working towards taking the number to one lakh. “Our target for Himachal Pradesh is 50,000. As of today, around 16,000 registrations and quiz attempts have been completed. We are very optimistic that we will not only achieve but exceed the target. We are trying to take the number to one lakh youth and send the biggest possible contingent from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi,” he said.

Programme Timeline

Dogra said the district-level competitions are expected to be completed by November, while the state-level programme is planned for December and is expected to be attended by the Governor. The national-level programme will be held in New Delhi from January 10 to 12, 2027, with the selected young participants scheduled to present their vision before the Prime Minister on January 12. (ANI)