Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for not proroguing Parliament 27 days after the Monsoon Session concluded. He alleged "something fishy" is afoot, suggesting a conspiracy by the government to manipulate a two-thirds majority.

'Something Fishy Going On': Ramesh Slams Centre

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the central government over both Houses of Parliament remaining unprorogued 27 days after being adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Monsoon Session, alleging that "something fishy" is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh expressed apprehension over the delay, saying, "It has been twenty-seven days now. This is a record. In 2015, there was a gap of 28 days between sine die adjournment and prorogation. We will break that record tomorrow, or rather, the government will break it, not us. But what is their intention? What conspiracy is being hatched? I don't know for sure. Normally, it should have happened within three or four days, but they are keeping this session alive on a ventilator. There is definitely something fishy going on."

Questioning the government's motive, Ramesh suggested an alleged attempt by the ruling dispensation to manipulate numbers for a two-thirds majority. "This is a thoroughly tainted two-thirds majority they are aiming for, but they lack the figures. They are far from achieving a two-thirds majority. They are breaking up parties and issuing threats, but they won't get it," Ramesh asserted.

Monsoon Session in Review

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die on August 13 after 19 sittings spread over 25 days -- a session in which 12 Bills were passed but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was actually debated in the House. Every other Bill was passed without discussion, as repeated Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak, an alleged "theft" of Ram Temple donations, and the police alleged crackdown on student protesters on July 20 reduced discussion time to a trickle even as the government pushed through its legislative agenda.

During the session, 11 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, while 12 Bills were passed by both Houses. Two of those replaced ordinances the President had promulgated before the session -- the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance and the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, both of 2026.

But productivity told a different story. While the Lok Sabha functioned at roughly 19 per cent of its allotted time, the Rajya Sabha functioned at about 39 per cent.

The adjournment of both the Houses officially brought the 8th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 271st Session of the Rajya Sabha to an end. (ANI)