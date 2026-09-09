The Centre has moved forward with Uttarakhand’s proposal to declare the Uttarkashi–Tilwara road a National Highway. Nitin Gadkari said the proposal has been sent for examination and necessary action.

There has been made an important development in enhancing road connectivity in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. After the request was made by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the proposal regarding declaration of Uttarkashi-Kamad-Ayarkhal-Budha Kedar-Chamiyal-Ghansali-Tilwara motor road as a National Highway (NH) has gained momentum at the Centre.

As per the information provided in a letter, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has communicated with Dhami about the forwarding of the proposal to the concerned authority for examination and subsequent action.

Uttarkashi-Tilwara Road NH Proposal Gains Momentum

As stated in the letter, the request was received at the Centre for declaration of the road as a National Highway along with its connection to the All-Weather Road network under the Char Dham project. The proposal has thus been sent to the concerned officer for his consideration and appropriate action.

Nevertheless, there has not been finalized the status of the road as a National Highway.

Potential Benefits for Char Dham Connectivity

Should the proposed road be made into a National Highway in the future, it may serve to enhance road connectivity between Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal and Rudraprayag. This route may have significance for travelers especially during the Char Dham pilgrimage season.

Enhancement in connectivity is beneficial not only to pilgrims or travelers but to the mountain inhabitants since it may ease transportation. Improved road connectivity may lead to enhanced tourism, business opportunities and other forms of economic activity since better roads may enhance connectivity between remote areas and the main road network.

Association With All-Weather Roads

The proposed road association with the All-Weather Roads scheme may enhance the mountain road connectivity infrastructure of Uttarakhand. There has been an active effort by the state in terms of the development of road networks in order to connect important pilgrimage and tourist places.

Connection of the proposed route from Uttarkashi to Tilwara may improve connectivity of interior mountain areas with major highways relating to Char Dham Yatra depending on whether the proposal will get the necessary approvals.

Proposal Made By Dhami to Centre

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had been demanding for the inclusion of some important roads in the category of National Highway of Uttarakhand. All his efforts were for improving the road connectivity in the hilly regions of the state.

Forwarding the proposal of Uttarkashi-Kamad-Ayarkhal-Budha Kedar-Chamiyala-Ghansali-Tilwara for examination is a procedural move in this regard.

Final NH Status Pending

Forwarding the proposal does not necessarily mean that the route has been declared as a National Highway yet. The final call will depend upon the prescribed process and examination by the concerned authorities.

In case of approval, it would bring a significant improvement in the connectivity of areas of Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, and Rudraprayag.